The South Carolina Gamecocks (12-0) face the Kentucky Wildcats (7-7) in a clash of SEC teams at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Kentucky vs. South Carolina Game Information

Kentucky Players to Watch

  • Ajae Petty: 15.9 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1 BLK
  • Maddie Scherr: 15.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Eniya Russell: 8.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Brooklynn Miles: 5.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Saniah Tyler: 9.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

South Carolina Players to Watch

  • Kamilla Cardoso: 13.9 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 3.3 BLK
  • Ashlyn Watkins: 9.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.8 BLK
  • MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Raven Johnson: 8.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 5.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 0 BLK
  • Chloe Kitts: 10.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

