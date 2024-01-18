Bellarmine vs. North Alabama January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The North Alabama Lions (4-9) meet a fellow ASUN team, the Bellarmine Knights (5-8), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Knights Hall. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET.
Bellarmine vs. North Alabama Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
Bellarmine Players to Watch
- Hayley Harrison: 14.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hope Sivori: 9.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Miyah Brown: 8.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Paetynn Gray: 6.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Claire Knies: 8.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
North Alabama Players to Watch
- Alyssa Clutter: 11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Alexis Callins: 16.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sara Wohlgemuth: 4.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Veronaye Charlton: 10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Rhema Pegues: 5.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
