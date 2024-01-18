The Milwaukee Panthers (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) face a fellow Horizon League squad, the Northern Kentucky Norse (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Truist Arena. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Northern Kentucky vs. Milwaukee Game Information

Northern Kentucky Players to Watch

Marques Warrick: 19.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Sam Vinson: 13.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Michael Bradley: 8.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Trey Robinson: 8.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Keeyan Itejere: 7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.0 BLK

Milwaukee Players to Watch

Kentrell Pullian: 11.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK BJ Freeman: 19.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Erik Pratt: 12.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Elijah Jamison: 8.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Darius Duffy: 4.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

Northern Kentucky vs. Milwaukee Stat Comparison

Northern Kentucky Rank Northern Kentucky AVG Milwaukee AVG Milwaukee Rank 239th 72.8 Points Scored 77.5 121st 185th 71.5 Points Allowed 79.5 341st 309th 33.5 Rebounds 36.5 180th 222nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 11.9 25th 324th 5.7 3pt Made 8.7 75th 126th 14.3 Assists 13.3 200th 186th 11.8 Turnovers 11.0 116th

