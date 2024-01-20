The Morehead State Eagles (7-7) meet a fellow OVC opponent, the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (9-5), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Screaming Eagles Arena. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET.

Morehead State Players to Watch

Katie Novik: 10.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.0 BLK Veronica Charles: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Blessing King: 6.0 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.0 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Hallie Rhodes: 9.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Melissa Secchiaroli: 8.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Southern Indiana Players to Watch

Vanessa Shafford: 15.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Meredith Raley: 11.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Madison Webb: 9.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Chloe Gannon: 7.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Ali Saunders: 5.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

