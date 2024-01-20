The Northern Kentucky Norse (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) play the Green Bay Phoenix (9-8, 4-2 Horizon League) in a matchup of Horizon League teams at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Northern Kentucky vs. Green Bay Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Northern Kentucky Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Kentucky Players to Watch

Marques Warrick: 19.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Sam Vinson: 13.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Michael Bradley: 8.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Trey Robinson: 8.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Keeyan Itejere: 7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Green Bay Players to Watch

Noah Reynolds: 18.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

18.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Elijah Jones: 8.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Marcus Hall: 6.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Rich Byhre: 6.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Preston Ruedinger: 6.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Kentucky vs. Green Bay Stat Comparison

Northern Kentucky Rank Northern Kentucky AVG Green Bay AVG Green Bay Rank 234th 72.8 Points Scored 66.7 328th 180th 71.5 Points Allowed 66.2 72nd 304th 33.5 Rebounds 33.1 315th 215th 8.7 Off. Rebounds 6.9 329th 326th 5.7 3pt Made 8.5 89th 128th 14.3 Assists 12.2 275th 185th 11.8 Turnovers 11.8 185th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.