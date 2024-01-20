The UTEP Miners (8-7, 0-1 CUSA) play the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (12-3, 1-0 CUSA) in a clash of CUSA teams at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Western Kentucky vs. UTEP Game Information

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

Don McHenry: 15.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Tyrone Marshall: 9.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Brandon Newman: 9.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Babacar Faye: 7.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Rodney Howard: 9.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

UTEP Players to Watch

Tae Hardy: 14.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Zid Powell: 11.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Otis Frazier III: 10.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Calvin Solomon: 8.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Corey Camper Jr.: 7.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Western Kentucky vs. UTEP Stat Comparison

UTEP Rank UTEP AVG Western Kentucky AVG Western Kentucky Rank 176th 75.1 Points Scored 79.7 70th 131st 69.3 Points Allowed 73.3 231st 270th 34.5 Rebounds 41.9 18th 119th 9.8 Off. Rebounds 9.7 131st 344th 5.1 3pt Made 6.4 277th 163rd 13.8 Assists 12.8 230th 319th 13.7 Turnovers 13.1 295th

