The Phoenix Suns (19-17) square off against the Indiana Pacers (20-15) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 21, 2024. The matchup airs on AZFamily and BSIN.

Pacers vs. Suns Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 21

Sunday, January 21 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: AZFamily, BSIN

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton provides 24.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 12.6 assists per game for the Pacers.

On a per-game basis, Myles Turner gets the Pacers 17.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 2 blocked shots (eighth in NBA).

Bennedict Mathurin is putting up 14.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He is draining 47.6% of his shots from the floor and 38% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per contest.

The Pacers are getting 12.9 points, 3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Buddy Hield this season.

Obi Toppin gets the Pacers 11.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while putting up 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant averages 29.6 points, 6.4 boards and 6 assists per game, shooting 52.3% from the field and 47.3% from downtown (third in NBA) with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Devin Booker averages 26.4 points, 5 rebounds and 7.9 assists per contest, shooting 47.6% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made treys per game.

Jusuf Nurkic posts 12.6 points, 3.6 assists and 10.5 boards per game.

Grayson Allen averages 13.6 points, 4.2 boards and 2.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Jordan Goodwin puts up 5.5 points, 3.6 boards and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Pacers vs. Suns Stat Comparison

Suns Pacers 115.4 Points Avg. 126.8 113.8 Points Allowed Avg. 124.2 47.9% Field Goal % 50.9% 37.3% Three Point % 38.1%

