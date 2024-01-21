Pacers vs. Suns January 21 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Phoenix Suns (19-17) square off against the Indiana Pacers (20-15) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 21, 2024. The matchup airs on AZFamily and BSIN.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Pacers vs. Suns Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Sunday, January 21
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: AZFamily, BSIN
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Pacers Games
- January 10 at home vs the Wizards
- January 8 at home vs the Celtics
- January 12 at the Hawks
- January 19 at the Trail Blazers
- January 15 at the Jazz
Pacers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Haliburton provides 24.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 12.6 assists per game for the Pacers.
- On a per-game basis, Myles Turner gets the Pacers 17.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 2 blocked shots (eighth in NBA).
- Bennedict Mathurin is putting up 14.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He is draining 47.6% of his shots from the floor and 38% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per contest.
- The Pacers are getting 12.9 points, 3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Buddy Hield this season.
- Obi Toppin gets the Pacers 11.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while putting up 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Suns Players to Watch
- Kevin Durant averages 29.6 points, 6.4 boards and 6 assists per game, shooting 52.3% from the field and 47.3% from downtown (third in NBA) with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Devin Booker averages 26.4 points, 5 rebounds and 7.9 assists per contest, shooting 47.6% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made treys per game.
- Jusuf Nurkic posts 12.6 points, 3.6 assists and 10.5 boards per game.
- Grayson Allen averages 13.6 points, 4.2 boards and 2.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Jordan Goodwin puts up 5.5 points, 3.6 boards and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Pacers vs. Suns Stat Comparison
|Suns
|Pacers
|115.4
|Points Avg.
|126.8
|113.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|124.2
|47.9%
|Field Goal %
|50.9%
|37.3%
|Three Point %
|38.1%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.