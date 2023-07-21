ALGS Split 2 Playoffs results solidify the first thirty teams going to ALGS Year 3 Championship

(Gray News) - DarkZero Esports took home the top spot this past Sunday at the ALGS Split 2 Playoffs, closing out the regular season of the ALGS. They remained consistent throughout the entire tournament, which is an arduous task when it comes to the potential RNG setbacks of a battle royale. They tied fourth in point total for the Group Stage and eighth in the Winners Bracket to secure their place in the Finals.

In Match Point Finals, there is no match limit, so teams must reach the 50-point barrier as soon as possible. When a team accumulates 50 points, they become match point eligible, meaning from that point on, they only have to place first in a match to win the tournament. DarkZero reached the 50-point minimum in only three games thanks to a steady flow of eliminations and a second and first-place finish. However, they were not alone. TSM also crossed over 50 points in the third match of the Finals. To kick off the Finals, TSM racked up 15 eliminations and placed first, worth 36 points alone.

TSM is a powerhouse in the ALGS, so DarkZero needed to stick to their game plan and not play scared. Match four started with both teams eligible to win if they placed first. TSM was knocked out by OpTic Gaming in the storm of the third round, placing 18th, giving DarkZero the advantage. DarkZero ended up in 5th, and the Finals would continue to another match. Match five ended similarly, except DarkZero was the early man out this time, and TSM could only muster a 7th place.

Match six brought on a new challenge for the two teams. DarkZero once again was out relatively early, and TSM got close, finishing in 3rd. But now three more teams had crossed over the 50-point line and were match-point eligible. Oxygen Esports had slowly been gaining points from high placement and a few eliminations here and there. XSET placed second in match six with ten eliminations, the boost they needed. Finally, FaZe won match six alongside nine eliminations, a huge point gain and enough to put them in the running.

With five teams now eligible to win the ALGS Split 2 Playoffs, match seven became the all-important decider. XSET, FaZe, and, most surprisingly, TSM failed to place higher than 10th. Oxygen and DarkZero had to battle it out and make something happen if they wanted to walk away victors. As the final circle started to close, eight teams were slowly pushed toward each other. Teams began to fall away, and Nicholas ‘Vein’ Hobbs of Oxygen was the last member of his squad alive. Vein tried to use a redeploy ballon and a Horizon gravity lift to remain above his opponents but was quickly eliminated when he fell next to DarkZero.

OpTic Gaming quickly dispatched NRG and became the final obstacle for DarkZero to conquer. Back against the wall, DarkZero’s Rhys ‘Zer0′ Perry managed to eliminate OpTic’s Logan ‘Knoqd’ Layou to win match seven and the ALGS Split 2 Playoffs. Zer0, DarkZero’s captain and in-game leader, was awarded the Monster MVP Trophy.

With Split 2 Playoffs now permanently in the record books, teams that have accrued enough playoff points will start preparing for the ALGS Year 3 Championship. Thirty teams have already been invited to the Championship, with ten spots remaining for the teams qualifying through Last Chance Qualifiers (LCQ).

Teams who have qualified for the ALGS Year 3 Championship:

TEAM TOTAL PLAYOFF POINTS REGION TSM 920 NA XSET 680 NA DarkZero Esports 640 NA NRG 580 NA Alliance 500 EMEA Moist Esports 500 APAC S ACEND 450 EMEA FNATIC 400 APAC N Oxygen Esports 380 NA LG Chivas 330 NA FaZe Clan 300 NA Pioneers 300 EMEA ONIC Espots 276 APAC S ganbare otousan 270 APAC N Element 6 248 EMEA OpTic Gaming 220 NA REALIZE 190 APAC N 100 Thieves 182 NA PULVEREX 170 APAC N FC Destroy 168 APAC N Team Singularity 160 SA Complexity Gaming 148 NA DreamFire 114 APAC S Fire Beavers 102 EMEA Sentinels 100 NA ENTER FORCE.36 90 APAC N RIDDLE ORDER 90 APAC N BLVKHVND 80 APAC S JLINGZ Esports 80 EMEA Tom Yum Kung 80 APAC S

😈Are you ready for the LCQ Finals?

🕙6PM BST / 10AM PT on Sunday, July 23.



Who's joining us in Birmingham for the #ALGS Year 3 Championship? pic.twitter.com/yBzlPwM6rw — Apex Legends Esports (@PlayApexEsports) July 20, 2023

Last Chance Qualifiers start this weekend, with the North American and EMEA regions finals taking place Sunday, July 23rd at 1 PM EST / 12 PM CST / 10 AM PST.

Don't forget that Last Chance Qualifiers are this weekend!



As promised, we also have more info for you regarding the #ALGS Year 3 Championship.💪😎



📰Read our latest blog: https://t.co/2ZhlQhL608 pic.twitter.com/GRuQjfDj5F — Apex Legends Esports (@PlayApexEsports) July 18, 2023

The ALGS Year 3 Championship is in Birmingham, UK, from September 6th to the 10th. You can always catch the action live on the official Apex Legends Twitch or the ALGS Youtube Channel.

Gray Television is an investor in OpTic Gaming.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.