Easter Seals Cardinal Hill buying old Shriners property

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The old Shriners property is expected to be used as a hospital once again.

Easter Seals Carinal Hill says it’s planning to purchase the Richmond Road property. It’s been on the market for about four years now.

A spokesperson for Easter Seals says they’re still in the early stages right now, but the organization is excited about the opportunity.

Council member Bill Farmer says he’s just as excited to see this moving forward.

“We’re in a time where any good news is great news,” Farmer said. “And this is super news. So this is something to celebrate, not just for people who drive by and think about it, but for the people who were using on a daily basis. And it’s a happy ending.”

Right now there’s no timeline of when the purchase will be finalized or when the hospital will be up and running.

