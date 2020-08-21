Shooting leaves one person seriously injured in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is seriously injured after a shooting in Lexington.

Crews responded to McClain Drive near North Broadway in downtown Lexington around 5:25 a.m. Friday.

Officers with the Lexington Police Department found one man shot at the scene. He was taken to the hospital with what police described as life-threatening injuries.

Officers are still on scene as of now. They have a large area roped off and put up caution cones. They are also blocking the road at North Broadway Park.

There is no information on a possible suspect at this time.

