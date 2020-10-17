Advertisement

Kentucky Department for Public Health lays out COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

Dr. Steven Stack, KDPH commissioner says the first phase of the plan will help ensure those most at risk have access to the vaccination.
Dr. Steven Stack, KDPH commissioner says the first phase of the plan will help ensure those most at risk have access to the vaccination.(Alex Bengel/KTVF)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Department for Public Health is announcing an initial draft plan for distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to local health departments and health care organizations.

The KDPH anticipates the first shipment of the vaccine would be delivered to the state sometime between later 2020 to early 2021 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Defense.

“The federal government provided a detailed plan for how states should distribute the vaccine, once all safety trials are completed, and the commonwealth’s plan closely mimics their recommendation,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Protecting the health and lives of our Kentucky families remains our top priority as we battle COVID-19 and as vaccines arrive.”

Dr. Steven Stack, KDPH commissioner says the first phase of the plan will help ensure those most at risk have access to the vaccination. That includes certain health care workers and first responders.

“The plan will accommodate vaccinating these essential workers in every county across the commonwealth,” said Dr. Stack.

The publicly available draft plan, filed today with the CDC, is posted to kycovid19.ky.gov. It references several factors including vaccine management and tracking, supply management, community education and engagement, and analytics.

Dr. Stack explains that at first, supplies of the vaccine will be limited, and that is the reason for a phased distribution approach. He says that will change as supplies of the vaccine rise, adding that distributing the vaccine to as many as 4.4 million residents will likely take a year or more to complete.

“For months, it’s been necessary to remind Kentuckians that there is no cure for COVID-19 and that no vaccine exists. It’s gratifying to have gotten to this point, to be in the position of saying that soon, the vaccine will be available to some and that it’s on its way to every resident of our commonwealth who wishes to take it,” Dr. Stack noted.

Cabinet Secretary Eric Friedlander said, “The COVID-19 vaccine is imperative to fully reopening Kentucky’s economy and helping with the return to what feels ‘normal:’ Traditional classroom education, full-capacity business operations, social activities, and more. Getting immunized against not only COVID-19, but getting and remaining current with all recommended vaccines, is important. It protects you, and it protects those around you. Vaccines are the best way we have to prevent infectious disease. A successful immunization program depends on the cooperation of every person.”

Kentuckians are asked to continue to practice social distancing of at least six feet, wear a mask, and practice hand hygiene.

Federal officials will review and provide necessary feedback on the commonwealth’s draft plan. The final plan will be posted to kycovid19.ky.gov.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Great Crossing routs Western Hills 42-7 for second straight win

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Wolverines scored the first touchdown of the night and the Warhawks responded with 42 unanswered points.

Sports

Dunbar blanks Henry Clay 20-0, improves to 3-1

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Bulldogs held the Blue Devils to 58 total yards Friday night.

News

New COVID-19 oral rinse may be good option for kids, seniors

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Gray Media
A new COVID-19 test currently being used for film crews that have to be tested consistently will be available at some Louisville sites next week.

Lexington

Arrest made in Lexington cold case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Sowers, a Lexington bar owner, was found dead inside his Augusta Drive home in May of 2009.

Latest News

News

SEC announces schedule changes, UK/Georgia game moved to later date

Updated: 3 hours ago
The SEC has announced changes in football schedules after the postponements of two games, due to positive cases of COVID-19.

News

WKYT Investigates | Concerns grow in Lexington after learning seven sex offenders live in home

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
What would you do if you learned seven registered sex offenders were living in one house in your neighborhood? The Fayette County Sheriff says it’s legal for sex offenders to live together, but people on Lin Wal Road still aren’t happy.

News

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, one survivor shares her story

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Domestic violence survivor and former WYMT reporter, Hannah Reynolds, shared her story with us.

News

A town divided: Tennessee-Kentucky matchup creates interesting divide for border town

Updated: 4 hours ago
One Kentucky town has a strong divide when it comes to Tennessee and Kentucky allegiances.

News

‘The birthday party she never had’: Somerset girl and volunteers decorate child graves

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Volunteers walked the cemetery, decorating nearly 600 graves.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 1,319 new COVID-19 cases; announces outbreak at Ky. prison

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.