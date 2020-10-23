Lexington Commission for Racial Justice & Equality presents report to mayor, council members

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Leaders in Lexington discussed racial issues in the community and possible solutions Friday.

It was the latest meeting for the city’s Commission for Racial Justice and Equality.

The commission was formed in July by Mayor Linda Gorton while there were nightly protests in Downtown Lexington. The group was led by Roszalyn Akins and Dr. Gerald Smith and included 70 other citizens.

Friday the commission gave their first report to the city:

(Read the commission’s report below)

WATCH: The Lexington Commission for Racial Justice and Equality presents its report to Mayor Gorton. WATCH: The Lexington Commission for Racial Justice and Equality presents its report to Mayor Gorton. Posted by WKYT on Friday, October 23, 2020

The report to the council is 67 pages long with a total of 54 recommendations.

Those include subjects like racial equity, health disparities, law enforcement accountability and justice, education and economic opportunities, health housing and gentrification.

One recommendation has to do with early childhood education, making sure all children have access to learning as early as possible.

They also want to make sure the work they’ve done for the past few months continues past the current administration.

“We now have a document that will live for several years,” Dr. Smith said.

Mayor Gorton said they will work to figure out which of those recommendations fall under local regulations, which are state law, and which ones the mayor can do through administrative changes.

Read the commission’s report below:

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.