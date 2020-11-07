Boone Tavern Restaurant closed for 24 hours due to COVID-19

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - The Boone Tavern Restaurant inside the Boone Tavern hotel in Berea has temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

Two staff members at the restaurant tested positive during routine testing.

They are both asymptomatic, as is the rest of the staff.

The restaurant closed for 24 hours to deep clean and is expected to reopen Saturday evening at 5:00.

