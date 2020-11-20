Lexington chef reopens eatery in vacant restaurant spot during pandemic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Well-known Lexington chef Ranada Riley is hoping to create more memories and more cuisine on the corner of Woodland Avenue and High Street.

“It’s been a corner grocery store, a lounge, and then a Ramsey’s,” Riley said.

Around mid to late January 2021, it will be home to Ranada’s Kitchen.

Riley said she’s outgrown her old spot on Ashland Avenue, and this choice was all about location.

“It’s a hotspot for ball games…you’ve got an architecture firm coming across the street, you’ve got condos around there, you’ve got students everywhere,” she said.

After working months in a pandemic, she’s being strategic about how she’ll do business.

She said people aren’t spending as much money at joints like hers. Instead, they’re ordering to-go, so she’s making room for her meals at their dining room tables.

“There’s a side of the building that’s going to strictly be for curbside pickup, family meals and it comes right off the kitchen, so there’s no need for extra traffic inside,” Riley said.

The veteran owner expects to see permanent changes made to her industry.

“It’ll change the way that we design our menus, and the way that we take care of our customers,” she said. “I believe it’s going to make us be a lot more cautious.”

She said federal aid in the meantime buys owners more time to reroute.

“When most of us would have a $10,000 Friday or Saturday in sales, $10,000 now may be the whole week,” Riley said. “To put that into perspective, $10,000 would pay my bills and rent for the whole month.”

Riley said she is worried about the future, but feels prepared and passionate.

“If you’re doing what you love you never really work a day in your life, but this is work….I’m definitely concerned, but I know I have a good, loyal following,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.