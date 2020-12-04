Advertisement

Still Serving: Sutton’s Restaurant, Goose and Gander

By Alex Walker
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Happy Friday everyone!

Christmas is exactly three weeks away so that’s something to look forward to and, in the meantime, before we receive presents, give back to your local community by supporting your favorite restaurants. That in itself is a gift.

We start this edition of Still Serving with Sutton’s Restaurant on Richmond Road in Lexington. They feature Italian and American cuisine and they’re open from Tuesday-Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Their website, suttonsrestaurant.com, features their menu and bar selections available for both delivery and curbside pick-up. You can even eat their delicious food on their heated patio.

They have over 35 family meals available and they also serve light healthy meals and comfort food. Give them a call at (859) 479-0890.

Our next stop is Goose and Gander on East Main Street in Midway. Their menu features a wide variety of items for any taste including salads, sandwiches, pizza and hearty entrees.

They are open for takeout and if it’s warm enough, you can enjoy their food on their patio. Taking a glance at their menu, their pizza and meatloaf with a bourbon bbq sauce look fantastic. Give them a call at (859) 846-9933.

If you have a restaurant that you want us to feature, email us at StillServing@wkyt.com.

