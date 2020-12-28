Walgreens releases statement after COVID-19 vaccines were given to the public in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The initial distribution plan for the COVID-19 vaccine included those most at risk, healthcare workers, first responders, and those in long-term care facilities. But doses were given out to the public at a Lexington Walgreens over the Christmas holiday.

Late Monday afternoon, we heard from Walgreens about their distribution plans for the COVID-19 vaccine. They said the general public wasn’t eligible to receive those doses, but it appears that did happen.

Over the weekend we reported on doses of the COVID-19 vaccine being available to the general public at the Walgreens on Lane Allen. A spokesperson for Walgreens said they continue to work with long-term care facilities to meet their vaccination needs as part of the CDC’s Pharmacy Partnership.

They also said Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine can be at refrigerated temperatures for only five days, and they do not want doses to go to waste.

They said remaining doses from scheduled clinics in Kentucky were reallocated and used in facilities with clinics on Christmas Eve that were originally scheduled to occur at a later date.

Additional excess doses were then offered to local first responders, Walgreens pharmacy and store team members and residents of the community. That would explain how people were able to get the COVID vaccine at that pharmacy over the weekend.

“In the future, if these cannot be given out to a long-term care facility, if this happens again, we’re gonna provide some additional guidance for those who are most at risk, that the pharmacy will be able to provide it to. But again, under all the policies in place, this shouldn’t have happened, I don’t think this was intentional, but it should have been done differently,” said Governor Andy Beshear.

Earlier today Mayor Linda Gorton and Commissioner of Health Dr. Kraig Humbaugh were scheduled to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the Fayette County Health Department. About an hour before that was supposed to happen they canceled the event, telling us they wanted to wait until it was more widely available so that those doses could go to those who really need it.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.