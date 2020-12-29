Advertisement

Suspect in Ky. double murder dies; death believed to be related to COVID-19

By WKYT News Staff and Victor Puente
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man charged in the murder of a Washington County couple has died.

Craig Pennington was being held in the Marion County Detention Center for the 2016 double murder of Crystal Warner and Bobby Jones.

Craig Pennington faces 11 charges in connection to the disappearance of Robert Jones and...
Craig Pennington faces 11 charges in connection to the disappearance of Robert Jones and Crystal Warner.(WKYT)

According to officials, Pennington died Monday afternoon.

We’re told Pennington’s death is believed to be related to COVID-19.

This is a developing story.

