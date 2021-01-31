One man injured in downtown Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Lexington.

According to police, the shooting happened around 5:15 p.m between the Lexington City Center and Marriott Hotel.

Police found a male victim in his 20s with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital with what police describe as life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information was provided from officers, but they did say there are leads.

