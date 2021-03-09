Louisville native Jack Harlow donates $500,000 to Kentucky HBCUs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville rapper Jack Harlow is donating winnings from a basketball competition to two local Historical Black Colleges and Universities.

Harlow, along with Quavo from hip-hop group Migos, participated in Bleacher Report’s Open Run 2-on-2 basketball competition Saturday night. The event was a kickoff to the NBA All-Star Weekend.

The two faced off against Georgia rappers 2 Chainz and Lil Baby in a game of 21. Harlow’s team won the competition, 21-7.

Following the game, Harlow tweeted that his winnings would be going to Kentucky State University in Frankfort and Simmons College of Kentucky in Louisville.

I’ll be donating $500k to Kentucky State University and Simmons College of Kentucky 💜💜💜💜 https://t.co/YV7c8p2Y6f — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) March 7, 2021

Rev. Dr. Kevin Cosby, from Simmons College of Kentucky, responded to Harlow’s donation Sunday morning.

“The problem with Simmons and Black institutions is not competency, character and capacity; that’s how it has been framed,” Cosby told WAVE 3 News. “The challenge for Simmons as well as other Black-led institutions is cash, connections and consideration. We are grateful for Harlow’s consideration and gift.”

Krystal Goodner Spratt, Simmons College Director of Communications, said the money is unrestricted, which can be especially helpful in funding scholarships, infrastructure projects, and instructor wages.

“Donations such as this are very vital to institutions like Simmons College of Kentucky,” she said. “For other institutions, it might seem like it’s a drop in the bucket, but, for us, it is truly a lifeline.”

Kentucky State University President Dr. M. Christopher Brown II said he was surprised by the announcement. He tweeted his thanks back to Harlow, and took to his personal account to tell him he’s a fan of his music as well.

“Insignificant attention, so far, has been given to the role and the history of HBCUs, creating the Black middle class and workforce of Kentucky,” Brown said. “So, I hope this donation will spark future conversations to make sure we keep continuing to provide the workers to keep Kentucky strong.”

Harlow also was announced as an upcoming musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

