Clark Co. school board removing superintendent amid COVID-19 criticisms

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Clark County Schools Superintendent Paul Christy is out from his job next school year. He says it’s because of how conservative he was on getting students back in schools. Monday night, the majority of the Board of Education voted not to renew his contract.

Superintendent Christy says he was disappointed during Monday night’s meeting and believes the decision all boiled down to his COVID-19 restrictions.

At the board meeting, three out of five members voted not to renew Christy’s contract.

“My biggest disappointment in 30 years was sitting in that room that night and looking at that board with the decision that was made that night with everything, not just what I had been through, but what our district had been through,” Superintendent Christy said.

The board evaluated the superintendent before the meeting. Among the criticisms was Christy’s communication during the time school went virtual.

“At one point we were going week to week but I think you got to understand in the time that we were doing that, that was the directive being given by the governor’s office, CDC and KDE,” Superintendent Christy said.

In a statement to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader, board member Megan Hendricks said she was disappointed by Christy’s communication on reopening plans. She says there wasn’t an opportunity to give input on decisions.

Board member Bill Taulbee disagrees. He says Christy’s work kept students and staff healthy, and believes he did the best with what information he had.

“The entire summer last year Mr. Christy and his staff made sure all the teachers during their time off, went through Google Classroom training to make sure they had the necessary skills to teach our kids,” Taulbee said.

“It’s hard to leave that, but I’ve been pleasantly surprised at the community support,” Superintendent Christy said.

Superintendent Christy told our Shelby Lofton if he had to do this whole year all over again, he wouldn’t change any decisions he made.

Two of the Clark County school board members who voted not to renew Christy’s contract started their term in January of this year.

