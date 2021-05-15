Advertisement

Winchester police: Man charged with murder, admitted to shooting woman

Winchester police have charged Steven McGuire, 39, with murder.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Winchester police arrested and charged a man with murder Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to an apartment building at 40 1/2 North Main Street at 4:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

When police arrived at the scene, officers told WKYT they found a victim in the upstairs hallway.

Police said they moved 34-year-old Sheila Smith out of the hallway so EMS could treat her, but police told WKYT she later died.

Police said they entered an apartment and found Steven McGuire, 39. He was taken into custody and charged with murder after admitting to officers he shot Smith.

Winchester police are still investigating. They don’t know how McGuire knew Smith or what led up to the shooting.

No one else was injured.

