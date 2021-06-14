New coffee shop in Nicholasville is all about brewing up second chances

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A new business in Nicholasville, Monos Coffee Shop, is all about second chances.

“I was near death’s door and I was on my way to either prison or a grave,” Owner Andrew Eberhart said.

After losing his mother to cancer when he was 13, Andrew Eberhart turned down a dark path to cope with the pain. Drug addiction gripped his life, and it was Revive Ministries that helped change his direction.

“I’m 16 years clean,” Eberhart said. “I worked there for two years as a case manager helping guys in recovery so that’s always been close to my heart.”

Now he has set his sights on a new challenge.

He and his wife April opened Monos Coffee Shop in Nicholasville. It’s been a labor of love for his immediate family and his Revive ministries family.

“When we were doing the renovations, Todd and another buddy that works there said ‘hey the guys would love to come help do things’,” Eberhart said. “So, we had a group of guys come over and help us and just got to interact with them in that way.”

The Eberharts had the added restrictions from COVID-19, keeping mask requirements and capacity in mind from the start.

Now that their doors are open without limitation, Andrew and April want other local organizations like Revive to use their space as well.

“They’re going to be utilizing the space for some education and awareness within the community and they’ve got some big plans for that,” Eberhart said.

“We just love connecting with people over coffee and spaces like this that bring people together,” April said.

They’re hoping to build relationships with the entire community from the grounds up.

One of their first partnerships will be a type of concert with local artists Jordan Butler and Rob Ray. It’s on June 25 and tickets are already on sale. Find more information on their website.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.