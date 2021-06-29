Motorcyclist seriously injured in Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Monday on Liberty Road at Graftons Mill Lane.

Lexington police said a car was going outbound on Liberty Road when it collided with a motorcycle. One of the vehicles crossed the center line, but police said it’s too soon to say who was at fault.

The operator of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No one in the car was injured.

Outbound Liberty Road was shut down for hours while investigators reconstructed the crash.

This story will be updated when more details are released.

