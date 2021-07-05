Travelers heading home as busy Fourth of July weekend winds down

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Even though the national gas average is more than $3 a gallon right now, it didn’t stop people from hitting the road for this busy holiday weekend.

AAA predicted this would be the second-biggest Fourth of July travel weekend on record. It’s expected 48 million will travel, and 90% of that by vehicle.

We caught up with travelers at a busy rest stop where the parking lot was filled with license plates from all over the country.

Some people were heading home after the holiday weekend, but several were just starting their vacations.

With so many people on the roads, the chance for crashes increases. Many people we talked to said they either saw crashes, or had their own close calls.

“A bunch of wild drivers. I’ve been cut off three times since I came in from Walton, Kentucky. Mainly it’s been pickup truck drivers, I don’t know why but it’s just been something that’s— it’s not really bad on the road, but you do you have to pay attention,” one traveler said.

Even though those gas prices are a bit high right now, people we talked to didn’t seem to care. They were just happy to be out and about.

The TSA reports it screened more than 2 million people nationwide on Friday.

