Fire destroys southern Kentucky church

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky church was destroyed in an overnight fire.

The broke out early Wednesday morning at Winding Blade Holiness Church.

Take a look, this picture from the Crossroads Fire Department shows the church in flames:

The building is a total loss after the fire. Members of Winding Blade Holiness Church are now digging through the ash, looking for anything that can be saved.

Several different agencies were on the scene to investigate and fight the flames, including the Crossroads Fire Department, State Police, and the ATF.

So far, they haven’t released a cause for the fire, but church members are hopeful that it wasn’t done on purpose.

Firefighters say no one was hurt.

Church members are looking for any scrap metal that they can sell and they plan on starting a GoFundMe so they can rebuild the church.

Church members say the building has been there since 1948.

