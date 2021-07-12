Organizations team up to educate young African American men about horse racing industry

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - African American Thoroughbred owners are taking the reins and educating other young African American men about jobs in the horse racing industry.

Ray Daniels, Greg Harbut and Reverend Clark Williams are founders of the Ed Brown Society.

The Ed Brown Society exposes minorities to the horse racing industry.

Monday, they teamed up with the group Black Males Working and took them on an educational tour of the sales at Fasig-Tipton. They got a quick lesson on what to look for before buying the right Thoroughbred.

We asked the teens about increasing diversity In the horse racing business.

“There’s a mold that society likes to put you in and I personally like to break those molds,” said Noah Leverette, Black Males Working. “I like to break the chains that other people like to impose on me so yes I can find it daunting but I personally find a way to don’t let the nervousness get to me.”

