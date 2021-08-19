Advertisement

Six UK football players facing first-degree burglary charges

By WKYT News Staff and Brian Milam
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Six University of Kentucky football players will be in court Friday.

We know they’re all charged with first-degree burglary.

The players are Reuben “RJ” Adams, Robert “Jutahn” McClain, Andru Phillips, Earnest Sanders IV, Vito Tisdale and Joel Williams.

According to police, on Saturday, March 6, 2021, there was a private party being thrown at a residence. During the party, three individuals entered the residence uninvited and were asked to leave. The individuals became upset and threatened they would return.

Police say a short time later, the three individuals returned with additional subjects. The group forced their way into the residence. One suspect was observed pointing a firearm at a victim.

Police say Tisdale has an added charge of wanton endangerment because they say he was identified as the suspect who pointed the gun.

UK Head Coach Mark Stoops provided this statement:

“I am aware of the situation that arose today. Out of respect for the legal process, I cannot comment on the charges. We have been aware of this matter since March, as we withheld the players from team activities while a student conduct review was held.  Based on the outcome of the review, the players returned to activity in June.  We are evaluating the current situation as we receive more information.”

UK Athletics also released its own statement:

“The institution and athletics department take these matters very seriously.  We are closely evaluating this issue before determining next steps.”

The first game is just about two weeks away. UK takes on Louisiana-Monroe on September 4 at Kroger Field.

