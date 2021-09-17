Advertisement

Rupp Arena hosts Eric Church concert Friday

Oak View Group Facilities will be responsible for booking talent and shows for Rupp Arena, the...
Oak View Group Facilities will be responsible for booking talent and shows for Rupp Arena, the convention center, and the opera house.(WKYT)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A full capacity crowd returns to Rupp Arena Friday as country music star Eric Church kicks off his ‘Gather Again’ tour.

It’s the largest crowd at Rupp since the pandemic began. More than 15,000 fans are expected to be at the show.

When it comes to COVID-19 protocols, masks are not required but they are strongly encouraged. There are signs posted in the building with that message.

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test are not required.

Large events returning to Rupp Arena is also a boon for downtown Lexington businesses. It’s been a while since restaurants in the area have been able to benefit from the foot traffic those events bring.

Typical security measures are in place at Rupp, along with the COVID-19 policies. People are allowed to have a small clutch purse or a clear 12 by 12 bag.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Beshear announces 62 new COVID-related deaths; fewer than 100 ICU beds left in state
Customers at the Lawrenceburg Walmart were recently treated to something, a little bit...
Ky. Walmart cashier treats customers to special closing time announcment
If you bought chicken products between 2009 and 2020, you could be eligible to take part in a...
Have you bought chicken in the last decade? You could receive payment
Thousands are hospitalized with the coronavirus nationwide.
Louisville woman’s demand for Norton to treat husband battling COVID with ivermectin denied by judge

Latest News

“We stood up in the board meeting and we headed that direction, and unfortunately we were...
Burgin Independent, Mercer County school districts end universal masking
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Beshear reports more than 5K new COVID-19 cases
Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) is taken off on a cart during the...
Jed Wills listed as questionable for Browns’ home opener
FILE- In this Dec. 13, 2020, file photo, Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith...
Packers placing OLB Za’Darius Smith on IR due to back issue