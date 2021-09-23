Advertisement

Fayette County Public Schools student dies of COVID-19

School lockers
School lockers(WLUC)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public School officials announced the district has lost its first child from COVID-19.

Christopher “CJ” Gordon Jr., a 15-year-old sophomore at The Learning Center, died Thursday morning, according to Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins.

“He was a kind, thoughtful young man with a bright future ahead of him, and we join his family in mourning his tragic death,” Liggins said.

Officials said a team of grief counselors from across the district was at The Learning Center Thursday to support students and staff as they grieved. Additional counselors from the district will continue to be available for as long as our students need the extra support.

“I cannot say enough good things about how our staff stepped up today to wrap our students in love and care,” Liggins said. “CJ was a beloved member of the TLC family and our FCPS community, and he will be missed.”

The district said CJ enjoyed gaming, anime and photography.

“CJ brought kindness, compassion, and laughter into our lives, lifting up those around him with a supportive word or a playful gesture,” said Learning Center Principal Chris Salyers. “Here at The Learning Center, our promise to one another is to ‘do right by people.’ CJ embodied this core commitment every day and shone as an example for our community, state, and nation to live up to.”

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said Codie Calderon is charged in connection to the August shooting of 27-year-old...
Police release name of murder suspect arrested after Lexington crash
Tammy Beechum (left) was reportedly kidnapped by Thomas Hungerford (right) from a Cadiz, Ky....
KSP: Kidnapping suspect shoots, kills victim before turning gun on himself
Just before noon Wednesday, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate...
LMPD looking for Jeep with Illinois plates after teen shot dead at bus stop
The crash happened Wednesday evening in the northbound lanes of I-75 just before the Clays...
‘A matter of patience’: Clays Ferry Bridge still down to one lane, I-75 backed up after crash
The mother of a teen shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop Wednesday morning...
‘Mama I got shot,’ grieving mother recalls dying son’s final words

Latest News

‘Misunderstanding’ leads to increased security at Kentucky high school
WATCH | ‘Misunderstanding’ leads to increased security at Kentucky high school
‘A matter of patience’: Clays Ferry Bridge still down to one lane, I-75 backed up after crash
WATCH |‘A matter of patience’: Clays Ferry Bridge still down to one lane, I-75 backed up after crash
Codie Calderon is charged with murder in the shooting death of 27-year-old Cameron Martin.
Mother of Lexington murder victim thankful suspect has been arrested
Staff at Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass said they think someone broke in over the...
Lexington nonprofit burglarized weeks before its biggest fundraiser