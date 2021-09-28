Man found shot to death in Laurel County home

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A murder investigation is underway in Laurel County.

The sheriff’s office says 62-year-old Bryan McCarty was found dead at a home on Maple Grove Road Saturday morning after a deputy was sent to do a welfare check when a business associate noticed McCarty missed a business meeting.

An autopsy determined McCarty had been shot multiple times.

An investigation is currently underway by the sheriff’s office.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.