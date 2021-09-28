Man found shot to death in Laurel County home
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A murder investigation is underway in Laurel County.
The sheriff’s office says 62-year-old Bryan McCarty was found dead at a home on Maple Grove Road Saturday morning after a deputy was sent to do a welfare check when a business associate noticed McCarty missed a business meeting.
An autopsy determined McCarty had been shot multiple times.
An investigation is currently underway by the sheriff’s office.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.