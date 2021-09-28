Advertisement

Man found shot to death in Laurel County home

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A murder investigation is underway in Laurel County.

The sheriff’s office says 62-year-old Bryan McCarty was found dead at a home on Maple Grove Road Saturday morning after a deputy was sent to do a welfare check when a business associate noticed McCarty missed a business meeting.

An autopsy determined McCarty had been shot multiple times.

An investigation is currently underway by the sheriff’s office.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will...
Ford to build electric vehicle battery plants in Kentucky, creating 5,000 new jobs
Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19
Gov. Beshear releases new COVID-19 numbers, booster shot guidance
For 23-year-old Chloe Rogers, the pressures of college and then COVID hitting last year ended...
Mercer Co. family using their daughter’s story to grow awareness for mental health
Sara McQuilling was arraigned Monday after West Buechel Police say she shot and killed man and...
‘I haven’t slept good in a couple nights:’ Neighbor haunted by murder of man found in crawl space
Just under 30 patients are being treated for the virus at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Are COVID-19 cases starting to level off in Kentucky?

Latest News

Masks required for fans in Rupp Arena at Big Blue Madness
WATCH | Masks required for fans in Rupp Arena at Big Blue Madness
Top Stories: WKYT News at Noon (09/28/2021)
Top Stories: WKYT News at Noon (09/28/2021)
Thousands of Kentuckians still haven’t received unemployment payments
WATCH | Thousands of Kentuckians still haven’t received unemployment payments
Sybil Skinner - Roberts Health Food
Everyday Kentucky | Sybil Skinner - Roberts Health Food
Martina Barksdale - Hardee's Chicken Sandwich
Everyday Kentucky | Martina Barksdale - Hardee's Chicken Sandwich