Advertisement

Minor injuries during fan celebrations after Kentucky win

A fire burns on State Street in Lexington after Kentucky's win over Florida.
A fire burns on State Street in Lexington after Kentucky's win over Florida.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A rowdy night in Lexington capped off a historic win for the Wildcats over the Florida Gators.

A stream of fans quickly ran to State Street following Kentucky’s 20-13 upset win.

Lexington Fire and Police were quickly on State Street to manage the crowd. Fire officials responded to at least five incidents on State Street and Crescent Street. That includes reports of couches and trash on fire.

At least two people were treated for minor injuries. A third person was also treated for a medical issue.

Lexington Battalion Chief Jordan Saas says several fire trucks were hit by debris that was thrown from the crowd.

Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers was on State Street as crowds started to thin. Police said no arrests had been made.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“The time we are going through right now, if you don’t make a wise decision, you’ll end up...
Lexington restaurant owner reduces hours due to staff shortage
The induction happens every five years to honor alumni who have made an impact in their...
UK inducts Judd, Still, others into 2020 class of Hall of Distinguished Alumni
Gameday in the Bluegrass: Things to know ahead of UK football’s sold-out game vs. Florida
Right before kickoff Friday evening, the Scott County football team honored a true hero.
Scott Co. honors man who made sure football team safely got off school bus after it caught fire
The TikTok 'slap a teacher' challenge follows September's so-called 'devious licks' challenge...
Ohio schools warned about ‘slap a teacher’ TikTok challenge

Latest News

A Mt. Sterling recovery group held a rally to provide resources to people battling addiction.
Recovery group holds rally to provide resources for people battling addiction
Along with dozens of craft beers, Hoptoberfest brings fun for everyone with live music from...
Pike County town hosts ‘Hoptoberfest’ with games, music, and more
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
Tyree’s mother called for others to continue to be vocal about her son’s death so that no other...
Tyree Smith laid to rest, police still looking for his killer