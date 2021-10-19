Police investigating after death of UK student found unresponsive at fraternity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating the death of a University of Kentucky student.

According to the UK Police Department, officers were called to the Farm House Fraternity around 6:20 p.m. Monday about an unresponsive student.

The student was taken to UK Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released.

Police say foul play is not suspected, but they are investigating the circumstances of his death.

