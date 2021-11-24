Barion Brown, one the country’s top playmakers, commits to UK

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) - Barion Brown, a 6-foot-1, 173-pound receiver out of Nashville’s Pearl Cohn High School, announced on Wednesday his commitment to Kentucky.

Brown chose the Wildcats over Alabama, Ole Miss and many more.

247Sports lists Brown as the nation’s No. 4 athlete and No. 111 prospect overall and is rated a five-star player.

Brown is the 18th commitment for Mark Stoops in the class of 2022, joining another stellar receiver in Frederick Douglass’ Dane Key.

Brown is the highest-rated receiver ever to commit to UK.

