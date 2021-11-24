Advertisement

Barion Brown, one the country’s top playmakers, commits to UK

Barion Brown, a highly-rated receiver out of Nashville, has committed to the Wildcats.
Barion Brown, a highly-rated receiver out of Nashville, has committed to the Wildcats.
By Steve Moss
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) - Barion Brown, a 6-foot-1, 173-pound receiver out of Nashville’s Pearl Cohn High School, announced on Wednesday his commitment to Kentucky.

Brown chose the Wildcats over Alabama, Ole Miss and many more.

247Sports lists Brown as the nation’s No. 4 athlete and No. 111 prospect overall and is rated a five-star player.

Brown is the 18th commitment for Mark Stoops in the class of 2022, joining another stellar receiver in Frederick Douglass’ Dane Key.

Brown is the highest-rated receiver ever to commit to UK.

