Advertisement

California man using drones in tornado-hit areas to help Ky. families reunite with pets

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WKYT) - Flying above what’s left of homes in Mayfield and Dawson Springs, you might see a drone looking for signs of life. Not of the people who lived in these neighborhoods, but their pets.

“I saw what was going on with the tornadoes here, I figured I could come out here and volunteer and help,” Douglas Thron said.

Thron has traveled the world to save animals from disasters. He’s been in western Kentucky for about a week using drones with infrared technology to find cats and dogs that are hidden or stuck in the rubble.

“Reuniting a pet with someone is an incredible feeling. It’s very heartwarming. These people have lost everything. That animal is a sign of hope that not all has been lost,” said Thron.

These pups and cats have been through a lot and are left shaken and scared after being rescued from the rubble.

“They’re definitely traumatized. They’re scared, shaking frequently but they warm up pretty quick. Once you get ahold of them, they get pretty comforted pretty quickly,” Thron said.

So far around 20 cats and dogs have been rescued from the rubble in the last week. While many have been reunited, others have been taken to area animal shelters while they wait for their families.

“Some of these animals may not have people available to give them homes. So, if people have the ability to give these animals homes down the line, there’s going to be a number of animals that are certainly going to be needing homes,” Thron said.

The animals that are found are being taken to shelters in Mayfield or Dawson Springs. Thron is also posting pictures of them on his Facebook page and community pages that were created for lost pets after the storms.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky basketball
UK now set to play WKU following postponement of UofL matchup
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young parents killed in crash leave behind 2-month-old son
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana
Security video shows the moment a tornado hit a bank branch in Mayfield, Kentucky.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Tornado tears through lobby of Kentucky bank

Latest News

Mississippi State wide receiver Jamire Calvin (6) is pursued by Kentucky linebacker J.J. Weaver...
J.J. Weaver named Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year
Officials said 15-year-old Alexis Coleman was last seen around 3:00 p.m. on Dec. 17.
Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office reports missing 15-year-old girl
Lt. Gov. Coleman tours tornado damage at Danville-Boyle County Airport
WATCH | Lt. Gov. Coleman tours tornado damage at Danville-Boyle County Airport
UK HealthCare employee heading to Western Kentucky to help tornado victims
WATCH | UK HealthCare employee heading to Western Kentucky to help tornado victims