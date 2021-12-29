FEMA team assists Taylor County residents with tornado cleanup

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It has now been just over two weeks since the fatal tornado swept through Taylor County, and families know it’s a long road to recovery as they pick up the pieces of what’s left behind.

Now, FEMA assistants are on the ground in Taylor County to help in that recovery.

The tornado was an EF-3 with winds of 140 miles per hour destroying 70 properties and displacing dozens of families.

I’m in Taylor County where assistance from FEMA are on the ground going door to door to help those after the devastating tornado. You can catch my latest report at 12 on @WKYT #KYwx pic.twitter.com/xYGwl4xP1S — Adam Burniston (@AdamBurnistonWX) December 29, 2021

As cleanup continues, a team of disaster survivor assistants from FEMA are on the ground going door to door to help those that have not yet either applied for FEMA or to provide further aid to those in need.

The Taylor County judge executive said earlier this week that it will be a long road to recovery, and it could likely be until spring before everyone is back to some normalcy.

Emergency manager Ronnie Dooley said that FEMA is hoping to set up a temporary assistance center here in the county by early January.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.