An EF-1 tornado confirmed in Union City

By Ally Blake
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
UNION CITY, Ky. (WKYT) - The National Weather Service in Louisville sent a team out to Madison County to survey the damage from the storms on January 2, 2022. Preliminary evidence determined an EF 1 tornado touched down in Union City.

In northern Madison County, trees were toppled over, a carport was found in a tree, and a shed had been blown over a fence.

“We like to come out and actually access the damage because that’s where we confirm where there was or was not a tornado,” said Ron Steve, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Louisville.

The crew looked at the sides of homes, the direction of debris, and locations of all of the damage in eight different places to decipher if the cause was from a tornado or straight line winds.

“A lot of that’s driven by the direction of the damage. Is everything knocked down in one direction, or do we have stuff knocked down across the path,” said Steve.

Most of the debris was isolated and scattered around northern Madison county, giving clues to the National Weather Service on what actually happened.

“We can confirm an EF-1 tornado,” said Steve.

After preliminary reports, the tornado was later confirmed that the winds were between 105-110 mph.

“I know we did see more than one storm tracking across Madison County yesterday, so it’s quite possible that’s it’s from at least two different storms,” said Steve.

The National Weather Service said they will continue to survey damage in Madison County and will survey damage in Estill County tomorrow.

