Coroner called to shooting at home owned by fmr. state representative

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting investigation is underway in Madison County.

According to KSP, it happened Tuesday morning at 1266 Willis Branch Road, just outside of Richmond.

The Madison County PVA’s website shows former state representative Wesley Morgan as owning that property.

Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison says he has been called out to the scene.

WKYT has a crew out at the scene and will update this story as more details become available.

