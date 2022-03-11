Advertisement

Kentucky inmate credited with saving deputy jailer

Terry Smallwood
Terry Smallwood(Jessamine Co. Detention Center)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Jessamine County inmate is being credited for his quick thinking that saved a deputy jailer this week.

Jailer Jon Sallee says a deputy jailer had a diabetic emergency on Tuesday when his sugar bottomed out while driving four inmates back from working a litter cleanup program.

Sallee says the deputy passed out behind the wheel. Inmate Terry Smallwood was able to reach over and put the brakes on the car and safely stop it. Smallwood also worked to care for the deputy until paramedics got to the scene.

Jailer Sallee says Smallwood’s actions avoided a serious crash and saved the deputy from a diabetic coma.

