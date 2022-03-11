Man caught with 74 lbs. of high-grade marijuana in Kentucky, police say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges in connection with a big drug bust in Montgomery County.

In early February, the AHIDTA Gateway Area Drug Task Force received information about a large-scale, multi-state marijuana trafficking operation.

They were informed of an individual that was trafficking in large amounts of high-grade marijuana, THC wax, disposable THC vape pens, and THC cartridges. Disposable THC vape pens and THC cartridges often find their way into schools and contain higher concentrations of THC than the marijuana plant.

In March, the Gateway Area Drug Task Force concluded a month-long investigation that ended with the arrest of Jordan Delotell of South Shore, KY.

Delotell has been charged with one count of trafficking in marijuana in both Clark County and Montgomery County. Further charges are uncertain following KSP lab results.

During the investigation, police seized approximately $700,000 worth of drugs, including 74 pounds of high-grade marijuana, 29.9 pounds of THC wax, 6 pounds of THC cartridges, 3,330 disposable THC vape pens, 4.6 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, $36,690 in US Currency, and 1 firearm.

If you know of anyone trafficking in these dangerous substances, you can contact the Mount Sterling Police Department and ask to speak with a detective.

If you would like to submit a tip to the Task Force, contact 859-498-8899.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.