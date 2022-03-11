Advertisement

Man caught with 74 lbs. of high-grade marijuana in Kentucky, police say

The Gateway Area Drug Task Force concluded a month-long investigation that ended with the...
The Gateway Area Drug Task Force concluded a month-long investigation that ended with the arrest of Jordan Delotell of South Shore, KY.(Mt. Sterling police)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges in connection with a big drug bust in Montgomery County.

In early February, the AHIDTA Gateway Area Drug Task Force received information about a large-scale, multi-state marijuana trafficking operation.

They were informed of an individual that was trafficking in large amounts of high-grade marijuana, THC wax, disposable THC vape pens, and THC cartridges. Disposable THC vape pens and THC cartridges often find their way into schools and contain higher concentrations of THC than the marijuana plant.

In March, the Gateway Area Drug Task Force concluded a month-long investigation that ended with the arrest of Jordan Delotell of South Shore, KY.

Delotell has been charged with one count of trafficking in marijuana in both Clark County and Montgomery County. Further charges are uncertain following KSP lab results.

During the investigation, police seized approximately $700,000 worth of drugs, including 74 pounds of high-grade marijuana, 29.9 pounds of THC wax, 6 pounds of THC cartridges, 3,330 disposable THC vape pens, 4.6 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, $36,690 in US Currency, and 1 firearm.

If you know of anyone trafficking in these dangerous substances, you can contact the Mount Sterling Police Department and ask to speak with a detective.

If you would like to submit a tip to the Task Force, contact 859-498-8899.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An updated snowfall forecast
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Closing in on a potential winter storm
Winter Storm Warning covers most of the area
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm rolls in soon
snow
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Winter Storm On The Way
This is the third year in a row the parade has been canceled. It was canceled the last two...
Lexington’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled for 3rd year in a row; festival rescheduled
House committee passes bill to legalize medical marijuana in Kentucky

Latest News

Texas A&M stuns Auburn.
Surging Texas A&M stuns No. 4 Auburn 67-62 in SEC tourney
Girls Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena.
Southwestern fights off Franklin County in Girls’ Sweet 16
Things have been steady so far at the Chevy Chase Hardware store, but the owner suspects things...
Local business fully stocked in preparation for weekend snowstorm
A southern Kentucky high school’s boys basketball team is going to the Sweet Sixteen after...
Ten years after serious accident, Lincoln Co. player competes for state title