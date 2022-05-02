At least 20 horses dead in Scott Co. barn fire

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - At least 20 horses are dead after a barn caught fire in Scott County over the weekend.

Firefighters confirm a barn at Brannon Stables caught fire early Sunday morning.

Crews say it was completely burned to the ground by the time they made it there.

There is no official word on what sparked the fire.

Fire officials say they will be back out at the scene this week to continue the investigation.

As friends and former riders from the farm pour in their support over social media, a GoFundMe has already raised more than $58,000, with all donations set to help Brannon Stables in their rebuilding efforts.

