Advertisement

At least 20 horses dead in Scott Co. barn fire

At least 20 horses dead in Scott Co. barn fire
By WKYT News Staff and Jeremy Tombs
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - At least 20 horses are dead after a barn caught fire in Scott County over the weekend.

Firefighters confirm a barn at Brannon Stables caught fire early Sunday morning.

Crews say it was completely burned to the ground by the time they made it there.

There is no official word on what sparked the fire.

Fire officials say they will be back out at the scene this week to continue the investigation.

As friends and former riders from the farm pour in their support over social media, a GoFundMe has already raised more than $58,000, with all donations set to help Brannon Stables in their rebuilding efforts.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Price is in the Fayette County Detention Center.
One dead, one charged in overnight Lexington shooting
Ky. Ag. Commissioner Ryan Quarles announces run for Governor.
Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles announces run for Governor
The Judds
Country music icon Naomi Judd’s legacy inspires generations of Kentucky musicians
A fire broke out at the Floyd County Schools Bus Garage late Saturday night. Crews continue to...
Multiple school buses, work trucks damaged in late night fire in Floyd County
File image
Lexington police dog exposed to fentanyl

Latest News

They say one of those ringleaders, Paul Brock (top image), was recently convicted of murder and...
‘It was chaos’: Convicted murderer just a door away from freedom in escape attempt at Ky. jail
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a routine bridge inspection is scheduled for the Clays...
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-75 lane restriction for routine bridge inspection
Pattern shifts
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Pattern will get wetter
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rounds of rain will roll across Kentucky