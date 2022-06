LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There is a large response to a fire in Lexington right now.

About 20 units are on the scene of a working structure fire in the 300 block of Aylesford Place. We have reached out to fire officials for more information.

We have a crew at the scene and we’ll keep you updated.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.