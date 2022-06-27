Horse Mania sculptures vandalized in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Horse Mania is in Lexington for the first time since 2010. Horse mania is a special art project that fills the streets of downtown, but instead of enjoying the attraction some people are turning to vandalism. The artwork that is meant to inspire people, is being disrespected.

Di Boyer, the Director of Giving at Lex Arts, said that Horse Mania is supposed to impact the community in a positive way and shed light on the artist’s hard work.

“We have about 160 horses that’ll hit the streets, and we’re just super excited. It kind of brought a new joy to downtown,” she said.

Recently, people are jumping and sitting on the artwork. Boyer said that the horses are made of fiberglass, so they are very fragile.

One person who was admiring the art, Jackie Peake said she is noticing people disrespecting the art.

“That’s not acceptable. This is precious art that’s going to be sold and people shouldn’t be touching it, standing on it, or writing on it,” Peake said.

While vandalism seems to be an issue, Boyer said she still wants people to come out to enjoy the horses.

She said, “They’re absolutely, stunningly, beautiful. We want people to come out. Bring the family, and bring visitors. Come and walk and see these horses.”

She said while you take in the views, make sure you’re just looking because any vandalism could be considered a criminal offense.

And of you see any form of vandalism, Lex Arts said to report it to them right away.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.