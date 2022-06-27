Advertisement

Horse Mania sculptures vandalized in downtown Lexington

Horse Mania sculptures are being vandalized in downtown Lexington
Horse Mania sculptures are being vandalized in downtown Lexington(Source: WKYT)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Horse Mania is in Lexington for the first time since 2010. Horse mania is a special art project that fills the streets of downtown, but instead of enjoying the attraction some people are turning to vandalism. The artwork that is meant to inspire people, is being disrespected.

Di Boyer, the Director of Giving at Lex Arts, said that Horse Mania is supposed to impact the community in a positive way and shed light on the artist’s hard work.

“We have about 160 horses that’ll hit the streets, and we’re just super excited. It kind of brought a new joy to downtown,” she said.

Recently, people are jumping and sitting on the artwork. Boyer said that the horses are made of fiberglass, so they are very fragile.

One person who was admiring the art, Jackie Peake said she is noticing people disrespecting the art.

“That’s not acceptable. This is precious art that’s going to be sold and people shouldn’t be touching it, standing on it, or writing on it,” Peake said.

While vandalism seems to be an issue, Boyer said she still wants people to come out to enjoy the horses.

She said, “They’re absolutely, stunningly, beautiful. We want people to come out. Bring the family, and  bring visitors. Come and walk and see these horses.”

She said while you take in the views, make sure you’re just looking because any vandalism could be considered a criminal offense.

And of you see any form of vandalism, Lex Arts said to report it to them right away.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of June 23, the CDC reports that 173 monkeypox cases have been identified in 24 U.S. states.
First probable case of monkeypox identified in Kentucky
Lexington police were on scene at Bryan Station Inn Friday afternoon.
Police: Wanted person out of Ohio found dead in room at Bryan Station Inn
A suspect has been identified and detectives are continuing to investigate.
Police search for suspect after fatal shooting in Frankfort
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron holds a press conference following the Supreme Court's...
Ky. leaders, lawmakers react to Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday

Latest News

Mississippi's Jack Washburn, right, leaps on top of the team pile in celebration of their 4-2...
Ole Miss sweeps Oklahoma, wins first national title in baseball
Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 6/26: Ky. State Auditor Mike Harmon; WKU President Tim Caboni
Good Saturday evening yall! It was a sticky and steamy day and scattered showers and storms...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A cold front to drop temperatures
Police investigate shots fired in downtown Lexington