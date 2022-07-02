Advertisement

Lexington FD investigating early morning fire, three buildings damaged

The Lexington Fire Department is currently investigating a fire that broke out on E. 7th Street.
The Lexington Fire Department is currently investigating a fire that broke out on E. 7th Street.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department is currently investigating a fire that broke out on E. 7th Street.

According to officials, crews responded to the fire shortly after 1:00 on Saturday morning. By the time they arrived, the fire had spread to two additional buildings.

Lexington Police assisted with traffic control.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still actively being investigated.

