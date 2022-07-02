Lexington FD investigating early morning fire, three buildings damaged

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department is currently investigating a fire that broke out on E. 7th Street.

According to officials, crews responded to the fire shortly after 1:00 on Saturday morning. By the time they arrived, the fire had spread to two additional buildings.

Lexington Police assisted with traffic control.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still actively being investigated.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.