Floyd County sheriff release new details on mass shooting of officers

By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Floyd County, Ky. (WKYT) - Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt went into details about what unfolded on Thursday, June 30th. He called it Kentucky’s deadliest law enforcement event in nearly 100 years.

Sheriff Hunt says it started with a call from a relative of Storz’s wife about possible abuse, which led to a welfare check.

“Over the last several weeks, he had her cellphone. He wouldn’t let her use it,” Hunt said. “He barricaded her and held her hostage for a number of days.”

After taking the wife to safety and learning more of her abuse claims, Hunt says four deputies returned to serve a protective order and arrest Storz, when bullets came toward them.

Hunt says Petry was the first to approach Storz’s door on Thursday night; on Sunday night, he’d be the first of three fallen officers honored by public services.

Several law-enforcement agencies took hours-long trips, coming from across the Commonwealth to pay their respects to deputy Petry.

Martin City Councilmember Harold Case grew up with Petry and said this turnout would make Petry happy.

“Petry walked the streets of Martin all his life.” Case said. “I got to know him, he’s a dear friend, dear friend to everybody, and he’ll be sadly missed in this town and county.” Case says he appreciates those officers who came from all over and says some have stepped in to cover for Floyd County amid this tragedy.

As a long week of grieving begins, officers emphasized the importance of supporting one another through their words and actions.

Funerals and visitations for all three officers who died will continue throughout the week.

