Early morning shooting in downtown Lex. leaves two injured

Police lights
Police lights(WSMV)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating an early morning shooting downtown.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday morning at the 100 block of West Main Street. When they arrived, officers found multiple shell casings at the scene near the Lexington City Center.

About 20 minutes after arriving at the scene, police say that a man arrived at UK Hospital with gunshot wounds. Just 10 minutes after his arrival, another victim took themselves to the hospital, also with non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects currently.

Police are continuing to investigate.

