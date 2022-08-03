Woodsongs working to send instruments to Appalachian musicians

Woodsongs also collected instruments to donate to musicians affected by the December 2021...
Woodsongs also collected instruments to donate to musicians affected by the December 2021 tornadoes. (File image)(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many efforts are underway to assist artists impacted by recent floods.

Woodsongs, which celebrates grassroots music, is collecting instruments from all over the world. The instruments will go to musicians in Appalachia, free of charge.

“The mountain people, they’re the rocking chair of America’s front porch and the soundtrack of America’s front porch is the music that the people in the mountains play. They’ve lost their banjos, fiddles, dulcimers, guitars, everything,” said Michael Johnathon, folk singer.

You can find more information about the donations by visiting woodsongs.com/flood.

Wednesday, Lexington city leaders also announced Woodsongs will continue its contract at the Lyric Theater for another five years.

Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour moved to the theater in 2013. The show, which celebrates grassroots music, is broadcast from the Lyric 44 Mondays a year by a crew made of mostly volunteers.

Mayor Linda Gorton called the announcement good news for the city and said it will provide opportunities for local and national artists to showcase their talents.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says
Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is helping his home state heal. Knott...
Chris Stapleton helping out in flood-ravaged areas of Kentucky
The Buckhorn Creek area of Perry County sustained heavy flood damage.
TEAM COVERAGE: Beshear says most people reported missing after flooding are accounted for
Chilling video was released of people being rescued from their rooftops and flooded homes by...
WATCH | Chilling photos, videos released by National Guard show flood rescues in eastern Ky.
Mega Millions ticket being printed
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky

Latest News

Those at the Breathitt County Conservation Office still in good spirits as they hand out...
Gas vouchers a welcome surprise for Breathitt Co. flood victims
He posted an Amazon wish list three days ago and has already received hundreds of packages with...
Father Jim Sichko collects donations for flood victims
Wolfe County students are supposed to come back to the classrooms on August 10th....
Leaders to move flood victims from Wolfe County Schools shelters to West Liberty
(Source: MGN)
Power outages decreasing nearly one week after devastating flooding