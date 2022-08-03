Woodsongs working to send instruments to Appalachian musicians

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many efforts are underway to assist artists impacted by recent floods.

Woodsongs, which celebrates grassroots music, is collecting instruments from all over the world. The instruments will go to musicians in Appalachia, free of charge.

“The mountain people, they’re the rocking chair of America’s front porch and the soundtrack of America’s front porch is the music that the people in the mountains play. They’ve lost their banjos, fiddles, dulcimers, guitars, everything,” said Michael Johnathon, folk singer.

You can find more information about the donations by visiting woodsongs.com/flood.

Woodsongs is collecting instruments for musicians impacted by recent floods. The organization - which celebrates grassroots, bluegrass, and folk music - is also extending its contract at the Lyric Theater for another 5 years. Here’s singer Phoebe White: pic.twitter.com/FzEbkdvypQ — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) August 3, 2022

Wednesday, Lexington city leaders also announced Woodsongs will continue its contract at the Lyric Theater for another five years.

Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour moved to the theater in 2013. The show, which celebrates grassroots music, is broadcast from the Lyric 44 Mondays a year by a crew made of mostly volunteers.

Mayor Linda Gorton called the announcement good news for the city and said it will provide opportunities for local and national artists to showcase their talents.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.