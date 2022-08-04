EKU hosting donation drive for flood victims

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Several communities are joining relief efforts to help people affected by flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

Eastern Kentucky University is hosting a donation drive Thursday at the EKU’s Arts Center. Campus leaders tell us this is not about EKU but about Madison County stepping up to help those going through a difficult time.

The university is collecting nonperishable food items, cleaning supplies, and personal hygiene products.

Aramark donated four pallets of water.

Many EKU students are from eastern Kentucky. Some have lost everything. The university has set up a fund for these students. The money is deposited directly into their bank accounts to assist them with day-to-day needs.

The university is also opening dorms for students whose homes were destroyed in the floods. The university is letting Hazard and Breathitt County high school football teams use its training facilities. The teams had summer camps scheduled this week and needed somewhere to practice.

“We just want to be a good community partner. This is not just EKU, it’s Madison County, it’s Richmond, it’s Berea. We’re all Kentuckians. We’re resilient folks here,” said Dr. Ryan Wilson, executive director of the president’s office at EKU. “We always want to help each other out so that’s why we’re here today is come together as a community and help the folks who really needed it.”

EKU will be collecting donations Thursday until 4 p.m.

