Lexington Police search for shooting suspect

Police are investigating a shooting in Lexington that left one man injured
Police are investigating a shooting in Lexington that left one man injured(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are searching for a shooting suspect that injured one person Saturday night.

LPD says they responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. along the 1300 block of Centre Parkway.

Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived and a male victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A heavy police presence has been reported in the area.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police says the remains were found Monday in the Goddard area.
KSP investigating after human remains found
The scene is near Liberty Road and Star Shoot Parkway.
Man hurt in shooting that led to large police presence in Lexington
Body of 12-year-old found in Johnson County
Police say 18-year-old J’Lynn Hersey was taken into custody Friday and is facing three counts...
Suspect in custody after car hit with gunfire in downtown Lexington
A pickup truck running a red light caused the wreck
Truck running red light causes crash into Lexington barbershop

Latest News

People came together in Lexington to raise money for people in EKY.
Lexington fundraiser proceeds going to Eastern Kentucky flood relief
Great Crossing at Media Day.
Great Crossing set to begin fourth season as varsity program
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops answers questions during the NCAA college football team's media day...
Stoops adamantly defends program in response to Calipari
Lane
4-year-old boy’s lemonade stand raises money for EKY