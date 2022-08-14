Lexington Police search for shooting suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are searching for a shooting suspect that injured one person Saturday night.

LPD says they responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. along the 1300 block of Centre Parkway.

Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived and a male victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A heavy police presence has been reported in the area.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

