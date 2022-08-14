Police investigate late-night hit-and-run downtown
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a crash in downtown Lexington that sent one man to the hospital.
The crash happened at the intersection of North Broadway and West Second Street at around 11:00 Saturday night.
Police say that a man riding a bike was struck by a car, which then fled the scene. We were told that the vehicle was a maroon Dodge Charger, but the police didn’t have any other suspect description.
The man riding the bike was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
We will work to update you on this story as soon as we learn more information.
