Police investigate late-night hit-and-run downtown

The crash happened at the intersection of North Broadway and West Second Street at around 11:00 Saturday night.(WSMV)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a crash in downtown Lexington that sent one man to the hospital.

The crash happened at the intersection of North Broadway and West Second Street at around 11:00 Saturday night.

Police say that a man riding a bike was struck by a car, which then fled the scene. We were told that the vehicle was a maroon Dodge Charger, but the police didn’t have any other suspect description.

The man riding the bike was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

We will work to update you on this story as soon as we learn more information.

