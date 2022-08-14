Police investigate late-night hit-and-run downtown

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a crash in downtown Lexington that sent one man to the hospital.

The crash happened at the intersection of North Broadway and West Second Street at around 11:00 Saturday night.

Police say that a man riding a bike was struck by a car, which then fled the scene. We were told that the vehicle was a maroon Dodge Charger, but the police didn’t have any other suspect description.

The man riding the bike was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

We will work to update you on this story as soon as we learn more information.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.