Police investigate Scottsdale Circle shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are currently investigating a shooting on Scottsdale Circle.

Officers were dispatched at around 10:45 pm on Saturday night. They responded to a report of between five and six shots fired at 429 Scottsdale Circle.

When police arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600.

