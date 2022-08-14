Police investigate Scottsdale Circle shooting

By WKYT News Staff
Aug. 14, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are currently investigating a shooting on Scottsdale Circle.

Officers were dispatched at around 10:45 pm on Saturday night. They responded to a report of between five and six shots fired at 429 Scottsdale Circle.

When police arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600.

